Manchester United news: Ronaldo doesn’t fit our club’s philosophy, says Bayern CEO Kahn

Manchester United striker Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave the club he rejoined last year, although new Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag has insisted the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is not for sale

Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn said on Wednesday that making a move for Cristiano Ronaldo in the transfer market would not fit the club’s “philosophy.” Manchester United striker Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave the club he rejoined last year, although new Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag has insisted the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is not for sale.



Also Read: Kevin Pietersen pleads with Chelsea to sign CR7 from Manchester Utd

Ronaldo arrived back at Old Trafford on Tuesday ahead of talks with Ten Hag over his future. But Europe’s top clubs, including Bayern, have not been scrapping for the Portuguese star’s signature. “We discussed this topic—otherwise we wouldn’t be doing our job properly,” Kahn told German daily Bild.

“Personally, I think Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest-ever footballers. But we came to the conclusion that, despite the esteem that we hold him in, he wouldn’t have fitted our philosophy at the moment.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever