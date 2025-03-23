Breaking News
Mumbai: 17 stations to get mega decks above platforms
Mumbai: Mulund East residents lose sleep over rumble strips near MHADA signal
Mumbai: Top city stock trader under scanner after 88 kg gold haul
Explore if BMC’s road work warrants EOW probe: Maharashtra Speaker
Mumbai: Thieves extort Rs 11.5 lakh from jeweller posing as IB officers
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Man Utds 2028 EPL aim Ex star Butt finds it the king of all jokes

Man Utd’s 2028 EPL aim: Ex-star Butt finds it the king of all jokes

Updated on: 23 March,2025 06:01 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

“That ain’t going to happen. It’s going to be a long way off,” Butt told the Daily Mail. “Even if you got David Gill [former chief executive] and Sir Alex [Ferguson, legendary former coach] back there, it’s going to be a struggle for a long time,” Butt added

Man Utd’s 2028 EPL aim: Ex-star Butt finds it the king of all jokes

Nicky Butt

Listen to this article
Man Utd’s 2028 EPL aim: Ex-star Butt finds it the king of all jokes
x
00:00

Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt believes Jim Ratcliffe’s grand plan to win the Premier League by 2028 has no chance of becoming a reality. 


Project 150 is the United co-owner’s blueprint, which includes returning the title to Old Trafford within three years to celebrate the club’s 150th anniversary. Butt, however said after a “disaster” of a season — United are currently a lowly 13th in the table having lost 12 times in the Premier League so far this term — that such an ambition was way beyond the reach of the fallen English giants. 


“That ain’t going to happen. It’s going to be a long way off,” Butt told the Daily Mail. “Even if you got David Gill [former chief executive] and Sir Alex [Ferguson, legendary former coach] back there, it’s going to be a struggle for a long time,” Butt added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manchester united english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK