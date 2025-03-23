“That ain’t going to happen. It’s going to be a long way off,” Butt told the Daily Mail. “Even if you got David Gill [former chief executive] and Sir Alex [Ferguson, legendary former coach] back there, it’s going to be a struggle for a long time,” Butt added

Nicky Butt

Listen to this article Man Utd’s 2028 EPL aim: Ex-star Butt finds it the king of all jokes x 00:00

Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt believes Jim Ratcliffe’s grand plan to win the Premier League by 2028 has no chance of becoming a reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Project 150 is the United co-owner’s blueprint, which includes returning the title to Old Trafford within three years to celebrate the club’s 150th anniversary. Butt, however said after a “disaster” of a season — United are currently a lowly 13th in the table having lost 12 times in the Premier League so far this term — that such an ambition was way beyond the reach of the fallen English giants.

“That ain’t going to happen. It’s going to be a long way off,” Butt told the Daily Mail. “Even if you got David Gill [former chief executive] and Sir Alex [Ferguson, legendary former coach] back there, it’s going to be a struggle for a long time,” Butt added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever