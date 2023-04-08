Man United’s Christian Eriksen returns, Luke Shaw ruled out

The Danish creative midfielder, 31, was expected to be sidelined until later this month after hurting his ankle in United’s 3-1 FA Cup victory over Reading. “At first we feared we had lost him for the whole season but he worked very well,” said United boss Erik ten Hag

Christian Eriksen. Pic/AFP

Christian Eriksen could make his first appearance for Manchester United since January when the Red Devils host Everton on Saturday, but Luke Shaw faces a spell on the sidelines.

Eriksen’s return ahead of schedule is a huge boost for the Old Trafford club, with United still involved in three competitions. The Danish creative midfielder, 31, was expected to be sidelined until later this month after hurting his ankle in United’s 3-1 FA Cup victory over Reading. “At first we feared we had lost him for the whole season but he worked very well,” said United boss Erik ten Hag.

