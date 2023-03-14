Manchester City’s reign will be defined by UCL: Pep Guardiola

City face Bundesliga high-fliers Leipzig in the second leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie on Tuesday looking to advance to the quarter-finals for a sixth successive season

Pep Guardiola admits his Manchester City reign will be defined by success in the Champions League no matter how many times his side win the Premier League.

City face Bundesliga high-fliers Leipzig in the second leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie on Tuesday looking to advance to the quarter-finals for a sixth successive season.

Guardiola’s men were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg, but are fancied to progress in front of their own fans at the Etihad Stadium. For Guardiola, the quest to end City’s wait to win Europe’s elite club competition for the first time is both a source of frustration and inspiration.

Asked if his time at City would be judged solely on his European achievements, Guardiola told reporters: “Yes. It doesn’t mean I agree with that but absolutely we will be judged by this competition.”

However, he believes City’s gradual progress from outsiders to established members of Europe’s elite under his leadership deserves more respect. “Since Day One when I arrived, sitting here for the first time, they [the media] asked me ‘Are you here to win the Champions League?’ ” he said.

