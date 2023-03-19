Manchester City’s Walker to face no criminal charges

A spokesperson for Cheshire Constabulary said: “Officers have now concluded their enquiries, which included speaking to those directly involved. A 32-year-old man from Prestbury voluntarily attended a police station for questioning on 16 March. He has been dealt with by an out of court disposal and the matter is now closed”

Kyle Walker. Pic/AFP

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker will face no further police action over allegations that he indecently exposed himself in a bar earlier this month. Cheshire police had opened an investigation after The Sun newspaper published security camera footage online of Walker in a bar in Wilmslow, 14 miles south of Manchester, on March 8.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Constabulary said: “Officers have now concluded their enquiries, which included speaking to those directly involved. A 32-year-old man from Prestbury voluntarily attended a police station for questioning on 16 March. He has been dealt with by an out of court disposal and the matter is now closed.”

