Manchester City’s Walker to face no criminal charges

Updated on: 19 March,2023 08:07 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

Kyle Walker. Pic/AFP


Manchester City defender Kyle Walker will face no further police action over allegations that he indecently exposed himself in a bar earlier this month.  Cheshire police had opened an investigation after The Sun newspaper published security camera footage online of Walker in a bar in Wilmslow, 14 miles south of Manchester, on March 8. 


A spokesperson for Cheshire Constabulary said: “Officers have now concluded their enquiries, which included speaking to those directly involved. A 32-year-old man from Prestbury voluntarily attended a police station for questioning on 16 March. He has been dealt with by an out of court disposal and the matter is now closed.”


