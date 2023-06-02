Manchester City vs Manchester United live streaming: How to watch FA Cup Final?

Manchester United will look to lift their second trophy of the season. A win against Manchester City will guide the Red Devils to their 13th FA Cup title on Saturday

About four Manchester City players are expected to return from niggling injuries and fitness issues to play in Saturday’s high-profile FA Cup final. City face rivals Manchester United in the first-ever Manchester derby FA Cup final in the competition’s 152-year history.

De Bruyne, Grealish, Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji all missed City's last Premier League game of the season at Brentford last week. But City boss Guardiola revealed on Friday that the quartet have returned to training and are expected to be involved in the first all-Manchester FA Cup final at Wembley.

When will the Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup final be played?

The FA Cup final showdown between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played on June 3, Saturday.

Where will the Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup final match be played?

The FA Cup final match between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London.

At what time will the Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup final match begin?

The FA Cup final match between Manchester City and Manchester United will kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup final showdown?

The FA Cup final match between Manchester City and Manchester United will be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup final on TV?

The FA Cup final match between Manchester City and Manchester United will be televised live on Sony Sports Network in India.

Probable Playing XIs

Manchester City: Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland

Manchester United: David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Fred, Casemiro, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford