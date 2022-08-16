Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy was a predator pursuing women, English court hears

Mendy, 28, is on trial at Chester Crown Court here, facing eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape, relating to seven young women. Mendy has pleaded not guilty to all the charges

Benjamin Mendy

An English court on Monday heard that Man City’s French footballer Benjamin Mendy, on trial for rape and sexual assault, was a “predator” who callously pursued vulnerable women.

Also Read: If someone mocks me, I’ll respond: Daniil Medvedev on tussle with spectator

Mendy, 28, is on trial at Chester Crown Court here, facing eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape, relating to seven young women. Mendy has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever