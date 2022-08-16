Breaking News
Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy was a predator pursuing women, English court hears

Updated on: 16 August,2022 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
AFP |

Mendy, 28, is on trial at Chester Crown Court here, facing eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape, relating to seven young women. Mendy has pleaded not guilty to all the charges

Benjamin Mendy


An English court on Monday heard that Man City’s French footballer Benjamin Mendy, on trial for rape and sexual assault, was a “predator” who callously pursued vulnerable women.


Mendy, 28, is on trial at Chester Crown Court here, facing eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape, relating to seven young women. Mendy has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.


