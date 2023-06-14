Manager Guardiola revels in rain as thousands turn up for City’s open top bus parade to celebrate treble glory; star midfielder Grealish calls it the best 24 hours of his life

Man City players celebrate with all three trophies—Champions League, English Premier League and FA Cup—during a parade on Monday. Pics/AP; PTI

Listen to this article Manchester turns blue! x 00:00

Manchester was bathed in blue on Monday as even a thunder storm and torrential rain could not stop thousands of Manchester City fans celebrating a treble with their heroes.

City became just the second side to win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in the same season after beating Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul on Saturday to become European champions for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite a delay to the festivities caused by the stormy weather, the streets of the city centre were still crammed to pay tribute to manager Pep Guardiola and his players. “What a parade,” said Guardiola. “It has to be like that, no sunshine. We want rain. The perfect way.”

48 hours of celebration

Erling Haaland was just one of City’s stars who appeared on stage topless, while England duo Jack Grealish and Kalvin Philips appeared to be suffering the effects of 48 hours of celebration. “I’ve had the best 24 hours, day and night,” said Grealish. “I don’t think I’ve slept.”

Also Read: It was written in the stars: Pep Guardiola on Manchester City's Champions League win

The City delegation jetted back from Istanbul to Manchester on Sunday, but many of the squad immediately headed off on a private jet to Ibiza for a second night of partying, where Grealish, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and John Stones were among those, who danced away on the Spanish island.

Erling Haaland; Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish. Pics/AFP

For City supporters there was the extra glee in ensuring Manchester United’s 1998-99 treble is no longer a unique achievement. The blue half of Manchester have lived in the shadow of their neighbours for decades as Alex Ferguson built a dynasty at Old Trafford in 27 years in charge of United between 1986 and 2013.

But an Abu Dhabi-backed takeover of City in 2008 turned the tables in the rivalry as Guardiola’s men have claimed five Premier League titles in six seasons to become the dominant force of English football. “How times have changed. This is like a dream. I could never have imagined this,” said office worker Sarah Morris, 27.

Pep Guardiola

From third tier to treble

In the season United did their treble 24 years ago, City were in the third tier of English football. An elderly City fan Gary Henley, 63, summed up the night: “It’s unbelievable. We’ve been down the leagues, we’ve been there when we didn’t win anything for ages. We went 35 years without a trophy. Now, we’ve won the treble. It’s unreal.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever