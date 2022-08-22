EPL: Manchester United beat Liverpool to secure Ten Hag's first win

Erik ten Hag secured his first win as Manchester United manager as goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday.
Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Fred (C) looks to play a pass during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England. Photo/AFP
United fans began the night with a protest march aimed at the club's owners, the Glazer family, after a disastrous start to the season, but the Red Devils moved above Liverpool in the table with their first league win over Jurgen Klopp's men since 2018.