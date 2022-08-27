Manchester United: Casemiro could make his debut at Southampton

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 August,2022 08:17 AM IST  |  London
Casemiro has moved from Real Madrid to Old Trafford in a £60 million ($71 million) deal and was presented to fans prior to Monday’s 2-1 win against Liverpool

Manchester United’s new midfielder Casemiro could make his debut at Southampton on Saturday, but Anthony Martial has been ruled out with an Achilles injury. Casemiro has moved from Real Madrid to Old Trafford in a £60 million ($71 million) deal and was presented to fans prior to Monday’s 2-1 win against Liverpool. 


United manager Erik ten Hag on Friday said the 30-year-old Brazilian could feature for the first time in this weekend’s trip to St Mary’s. However, France striker Martial is absent again, having missed the first two Premier League matches with a hamstring complaint. “Casemiro is fit. He did all the training sessions. He trained first individually and the last days he trained with the team,” Ten Hag told reporters.

