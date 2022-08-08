Breaking News
Manchester United news: Cristiano Ronaldo benched as Ten Hag loses 1st game

Updated on: 08 August,2022 07:25 AM IST  |  Old Trafford
Ten Hag’s reign as Manchester United manager got off to a nightmare start as Brighton registered their first ever victory at Old Trafford with a 2-1 win on the opening weekend of the Premier League season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sends on substitute Cristiano Ronaldo yesterday. Pic/Getty Images


Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench for Erik ten Hag’s first competitive game as Manchester United manager against Brighton on Sunday.

Ten Hag’s reign as Manchester United manager got off to a nightmare start as Brighton registered their first ever victory at Old Trafford with a 2-1 win on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Pascal Gross scored twice for the Seagulls in the first-half and Graham Potter’s men held out despite Alexis Mac Allister’s own goal 22 minutes from time reducing United’s arrears.


Ronaldo is reportedly seeking an exit from Old Trafford to play Champions League football this season.

