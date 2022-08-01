Breaking News
Updated on: 01 August,2022 09:02 AM IST  |  Old Trafford
Ronaldo missed United's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons amid reports he wants to quit the club

Manchester United news: Cristiano Ronaldo ''happy to be back''

Cristiano Ronaldo was 'happy to be back' playing for Manchester United after he appeared for 45 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Spanish team Rayo Vallecano in a friendly match at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo missed United's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons amid reports he wants to quit the club, but he reported to the training ground earlier this week to discuss his future with new boss Erik ten Hag. The 37-year-old Portuguese played 45 minutes against the La Liga side, his first United appearance since its 4-0 defeat at Brighton last season, before being withdrawn at halftime in a pre-planned move.

Also Read: Kevin Pietersen pleads with Chelsea to sign CR7 from Manchester Utd

He later posted on social media a picture of him playing in the game with the caption: 'Happy to be back.' 


United completed its preseason preparations with a draw as Ronaldo's replacement Amad Diallo's 48th-minute strike was canceled out by Alvaro Garcia Rivera. It remains to be seen whether the Portugal international will be involved in United's Premier League curtain-raiser with Brighton next Sunday. 

