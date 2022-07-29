Manchester United news: Cristiano Ronaldo to 'miss' out on Atletico Madrid friendly

Manager Eric ten Hag has taken 21 players which also include new signings, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez

Pic courtesy/Twitter

What comes as a major news from Old Trafford is that Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss the Atletico Madrid friendly game at Oslo despite travelling with the squad. Manager Eric ten Hag has taken 21 players which also include new signings, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently travelled back to England with star agent, Jorge Mendes wherein he held talks with the manager ten Hag and reports say that the former wants out from Old Trafford. CR7 trained with his team mates at their Carrington facility but it seems he wants to continue his career at a Champions League club for the upcoming 2022-23 season.



Manchester United will play in the Europa League and the Portuguese seems to be disliking the idea of playing the Europe's second-tier competition. His agent Jorge Mendes is already working to find a 'new club' for Ronaldo but it seems the options look limited. There are talks of Sporting Lisbon, Ronaldo's first club, but they have distanced themselves from the rumours. Atletico Madrid too were in the mix but the fans might not take that well taking into context the Portuguese played for their La Liga rivals, Real Madrid.



The superstar forward was also active on social media to add more speculation about his future wherein he replied to an Instagram fan account, stating as 'lies'.

He wrote, "Impossible not to talk about me one day. Otherwise the press makes no money. You know that if you don’t lie you can’t get people’s attention. Keep going that one day you get some news right." The text was followed by a crying face emoji and a laughing emoji.





Cristiano Ronaldo has commented on the media speculation about his future ð£ pic.twitter.com/iKCbZmBZXI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 29, 2022

It remains to be seen as to which club Ronaldo could end up with or will he stay put at Old Trafford? There are rumours of him missing the opening day fixture of the Premier League season as well.