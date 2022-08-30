Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo to buy golf clubhouse and then destroy it for a better home view

Ronaldo wants to buy the clubhouse only to demolish it so that there are no obstacles to his viewing pleasure

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo can do anything on the football field. Make that off the field too. A golf clubhouse next to his GBP 17 million (approx Rs 159 crore) home at Quinta da Marinha on the Portuguese Riviera is blocking the scenic view. So Ronaldo wants to buy the clubhouse only to demolish it so that there are no obstacles to his viewing pleasure. According to The Sun, to ensure his privacy, Ronaldo, 37, wants to create a drive to the property.

He plans to move there with partner Georgina Rodriguez, 28, and his five kids. “The clubhouse was a problem for him so he wants the problem removed. Cost is not an issue—he is a perfectionist who can afford perfection,” said a source.

