Breaking News
26/11-type threat: Mumbai Crime Branch gives clean chit for 10
Dawood's aide threatening us with underworld connections: Malad high-rise residents
Ganeshotsav 2022: Planning to visit Andhericha Raja pandal? check out the dress
Mumbai: Significant drop in Covid-19 cases, at 351; fatalities down to 3
Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking fresh probe into Rafale deal
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo to buy golf clubhouse and then destroy it for a better home view

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo to buy golf clubhouse and then destroy it for a better home view

Updated on: 30 August,2022 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Ronaldo wants to buy the clubhouse only to demolish it so that there are no obstacles to his viewing pleasure

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo to buy golf clubhouse and then destroy it for a better home view

Cristiano Ronaldo


Cristiano Ronaldo can do anything on the football field. Make that off the field too. A golf clubhouse next to his GBP 17 million (approx Rs 159 crore) home at Quinta da Marinha on the Portuguese Riviera is blocking the scenic view. So Ronaldo wants to buy the clubhouse only to demolish it so that there are no obstacles to his viewing pleasure. According to The Sun, to ensure his privacy, Ronaldo, 37, wants to create a drive to the property.


Also Read: Neeraj Chopra gives his gold medal-winning javelin to Lausanne’s Olympic Museum

He plans to move there with partner Georgina Rodriguez, 28, and his five kids. “The clubhouse was a problem for him so he wants the problem removed. Cost is not an issue—he is a perfectionist who can afford perfection,” said a source.


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
cristiano ronaldo georgina rodriguez football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK