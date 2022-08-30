Neeraj Chopra gives his gold medal-winning javelin to Lausanne’s Olympic Museum

“Many thanks to President Bach and the entire team at IOC and @olympicmuseum for giving me this honour. And thank you to everyone who has supported me in this journey,” said Chopra

Neeraj Chopra

India’s javelin star Neeraj Chopra, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Instagrammed this picture (left) on Sunday and wrote: “It was an honour to visit and donate my Tokyo 2020 javelin to the Olympic Museum [Lausanne, Switzerland] yesterday. I hope its presence can inspire the younger generation to keep working hard towards their dreams. The occasion was even more special because I had @abhinav_bindra sir with me.

