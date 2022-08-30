Breaking News
26/11-type threat: Mumbai Crime Branch gives clean chit for 10
Dawood's aide threatening us with underworld connections: Malad high-rise residents
Ganeshotsav 2022: Planning to visit Andhericha Raja pandal? check out the dress
Mumbai: Significant drop in Covid-19 cases, at 351; fatalities down to 3
Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking fresh probe into Rafale deal
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sister Naomi saved my life Mari Osaka

Sister Naomi saved my life: Mari Osaka

Updated on: 30 August,2022 08:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Tennis had put me into debt with traveling and coach expenses, I was not successful enough to support myself or my dreams. She has literally saved my life in ways she doesn’t know”

Sister Naomi saved my life: Mari Osaka

Mari Osaka and Naomi Osaka


Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka’s elder sister Mari has thanked the former World No.1 for helping her become successful in life.


In a recent Instagram post, Mari, 26, wrote: “Special post for my sister Naomi. Without her this would have been absolutely impossible. The support she’s given me after I quit tennis, I was literally a struggling artist. She got me the jobs I needed to be able to stand by myself. Tennis had put me into debt with traveling and coach expenses, I was not successful enough to support myself or my dreams. She has literally saved my life in ways she doesn’t know.”

Also Read:  A win-win for me: Nick Kyrgios


Mari explained how it hurts when negative things are written about Naomi. “Every time the media paints her in an evil light, it’s the furthest from the truth. I want to shout it to the world because it makes me so pissed off. You’re the most giving person I know and honestly I really would like you to stop giving and take care of yourself more. I can take care of myself now, I hope you can see that. Thank you Naomi, I love you,” she said.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Naomi Osaka tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK