Sister Naomi saved my life: Mari Osaka

Mari Osaka and Naomi Osaka

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka’s elder sister Mari has thanked the former World No.1 for helping her become successful in life.

In a recent Instagram post, Mari, 26, wrote: “Special post for my sister Naomi. Without her this would have been absolutely impossible. The support she’s given me after I quit tennis, I was literally a struggling artist. She got me the jobs I needed to be able to stand by myself. Tennis had put me into debt with traveling and coach expenses, I was not successful enough to support myself or my dreams. She has literally saved my life in ways she doesn’t know.”

Mari explained how it hurts when negative things are written about Naomi. “Every time the media paints her in an evil light, it’s the furthest from the truth. I want to shout it to the world because it makes me so pissed off. You’re the most giving person I know and honestly I really would like you to stop giving and take care of yourself more. I can take care of myself now, I hope you can see that. Thank you Naomi, I love you,” she said.

