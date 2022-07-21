On-court, I’m ferocious like a bear, but soft, gentle like a flower off it: Osaka

Osaka said she wanted to design some pieces which everyone could wear. “I feel like my personal style is a pretty good mix of both sporty and feminine, and I think this collection reflects that. I wanted to include some pieces that were wearable for everyone,” she remarked

Naomi Osaka

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has teamed up with American fashion label, Levi’s. She says the logo (a bear holding a flower) of the new collection that was launched last week, is a true reflection of who she is as a person.

“We did several creative workshops where I shared a lot about my style and personality, which led to several iterations of the flower bear concept. The logo is super special to me now since it’s a true reflection of who I am, ferocious like the bear when I’m on the court, but soft and gentle like the flower when I’m off,” Osaka was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.



Osaka said she wanted to design some pieces which everyone could wear. “I feel like my personal style is a pretty good mix of both sporty and feminine, and I think this collection reflects that. I wanted to include some pieces that were wearable for everyone,” she remarked.