Breaking News
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar dissolves all departments, cells of NCP
Mumbai: Moral policing silly season is back on campus
Mumbai: Three years on, Charni Road station to get second FOB back
Mumbai: Sea-facing is passe, illegal homes come up in water
Mumbai: Now, BMC decides to clean up nullah water
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > On court Im ferocious like a bear but soft gentle like a flower off it Osaka

On-court, I’m ferocious like a bear, but soft, gentle like a flower off it: Osaka

Updated on: 21 July,2022 08:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Osaka said she wanted to design some pieces which everyone could wear. “I feel like my personal style is a pretty good mix of both sporty and feminine, and I think this collection reflects that. I wanted to include some pieces that were wearable for everyone,” she  remarked

On-court, I’m ferocious like a bear, but soft, gentle like a flower off it: Osaka

Naomi Osaka


Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has teamed up with American fashion label, Levi’s. She says the logo (a bear holding a flower) of the new collection that was launched last week, is a true reflection of who she is as a person. 

“We did several creative workshops where I shared a lot about my style and personality, which led to several iterations of the flower bear concept. The logo is super special to me now since it’s a true reflection of who I am, ferocious like the bear when I’m on the court, but soft and gentle like the flower when I’m off,” Osaka was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.

Also Read: World Athletics Championships 2022: Fraser-Pryce cruises into 200m final

Osaka said she wanted to design some pieces which everyone could wear. “I feel like my personal style is a pretty good mix of both sporty and feminine, and I think this collection reflects that. I wanted to include some pieces that were wearable for everyone,” she  remarked. 


Naomi Osaka tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK