World Athletics Championships 2022: Fraser-Pryce cruises into 200m final

Fresh from winning a record fifth world 100m title, Fraser-Pryce timed a season’s best of 21.83 seconds in the third of three semi-finals, finishing ahead of American Abby Steiner

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce kept her bid for a sprint double on track on Tuesday as she sailed into the final of the women’s 200m at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Fresh from winning a record fifth world 100m title, Fraser-Pryce timed a season’s best of 21.83 seconds in the third of three semi-finals, finishing ahead of American Abby Steiner. Joining the 35-year-old, a world 200m champion in 2013, in Thursday’s final will be her two teammates who helped snatch an unprecedented clean sweep of the 100m podium for Jamaica on Sunday.



Also Read: 5-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reveals secret to success

Shericka Jackson, who has the quickest time this season of 21.55sec, and four-time Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, a world silver medallist over 200m in 2015, are still both seeking their first individual world titles.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever