Breaking News
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar dissolves all departments, cells of NCP
Mumbai: Moral policing silly season is back on campus
Mumbai: Three years on, Charni Road station to get second FOB back
Mumbai: Sea-facing is passe, illegal homes come up in water
Mumbai: Now, BMC decides to clean up nullah water
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > World Athletics Championships 2022 Fraser Pryce cruises into 200m final

World Athletics Championships 2022: Fraser-Pryce cruises into 200m final

Updated on: 21 July,2022 07:45 AM IST  |  Eugene (USA)
Agencies |

Top

Fresh from winning a record fifth world 100m title, Fraser-Pryce timed a season’s best of 21.83 seconds in the third of three semi-finals, finishing ahead of American Abby Steiner

World Athletics Championships 2022: Fraser-Pryce cruises into 200m final

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce


Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce kept her bid for a sprint double on track on Tuesday as she sailed into the final of the women’s 200m at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon. 

Fresh from winning a record fifth world 100m title, Fraser-Pryce timed a season’s best of 21.83 seconds in the third of three semi-finals, finishing ahead of American Abby Steiner. Joining the 35-year-old, a world 200m champion in 2013, in Thursday’s final will be her two teammates who helped snatch an unprecedented clean sweep of the 100m podium for Jamaica on Sunday.

Also Read: 5-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reveals secret to success

Shericka Jackson, who has the quickest time this season of 21.55sec, and four-time Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, a world silver medallist over 200m in 2015, are still both seeking their first individual world titles. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

athletics sports news world athletics championships

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK