5-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reveals secret to success

Updated on: 19 July,2022 08:21 AM IST  |  Eugene (USA)
After winning a record fifth women’s World 100m title at the age of 35, Fraser-Pryce credits success to her ultra-competitive nature and God

Gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica celebrates after the women’s 100m final in Eugene on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images


To maintain a track career at the top of one’s game demands raw ability, good coaching and a drive that supersedes all. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has that in spades and on Sunday once again demonstrated her steely desire and sprinting prowess as she bagged a record fifth world women’s 100m title. 

“The secret behind my success is that I am a competitor, I love to compete and I believe God has given me a gift,” said the 35-year-old. 




At Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, she raced home in her trademark dyed flowing locks in a championship record of 10.67 seconds.


Teammate Shericka Jackson took silver in a personal best of 10.73sec, with four-time Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah claiming bronze (10.81). 

Ageless wonder

What stands out is Fraser-Pryce’s winning time: that is to say that at the age of 35, she bagged a fifth gold in a faster time than when she was won in 2009, 2013, 2015 and 2019. No matter how you look at it, that is an astonishing accomplishment.

“I somehow feel special,” she said. “I always want to compete and show the work that I have been doing. I’m hard-working, keen, driven and always hungry to do more. It’s special, it’s my fifth world title in the 100m, and doing it at 35, yes I said 35! 

“A lot of times people talk about my age or being a mother, but I think of it as part of the journey in life. And instead of thinking of it as something that will negatively affect me, I look at it as a positive experience,” she added.

With her sights now firmly set on the women’s 200m, Fraser-Pryce fired out a warning shot to rivals as she eyed a sprint double. “I definitely believe I can run faster and once I have that belief I’m not going to stop until I do it,” the Jamaican said.

‘Trusted myself’

“I’ve always just trusted myself and my coach and believed in my abilities and once I’m healthy I’m always going to compete.” Fraser-Pryce said predictions of the Jamaican sweep had been well founded.

“It was definitely something on the cards!” she said. “I’m glad I was the one who finished first in the sweep and I’m glad the other ladies came through and we were able to celebrate the 1-2-3,” se remarked. 

