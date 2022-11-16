Manchester Utd considering response to Cristiano’s claims

×
Cristiano Ronaldo. Pic/AFP


Manchester United said on Monday they were “considering their response” to an interview given by star forward Cristiano Ronaldo where he said he felt “betrayed” by the club. 


In a statement issued on Monday, the Old Trafford club said: “Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. 



“Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.” 


