Manchester United survive Villa scare to reach last 16

Updated on: 12 November,2022 08:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
AFP |

Top

Marcus Rashford then hit United’s second equaliser and Fernandes put them ahead after Olsen’s woeful pass went astray before Scott McTominay wrapped up the victory in stoppage-time

Manchester United survive Villa scare to reach last 16

Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (2R) celebrates scoring the team's second goal during the English League Cup third round football match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester. Pic/AFP


Bruno Fernandes sent Manchester United into the League Cup last 16 as the Portugal midfielder punished a howler from Aston Villa keeper Robin Olsen in Thursday’s 4-2 win. Erik ten Hag’s side were in danger of losing to Villa for the second time in a week after trailing twice in the third round tie at Old Trafford. 


Beaten 1-3 by Villa in the Premier League last weekend, United fell behind to Ollie Watkins’ second-half opener.  Anthony Martial equalised, but Diogo Dalot’s own-goal restored Villa’s lead. Marcus Rashford then hit United’s second equaliser and Fernandes put them ahead after Olsen’s woeful pass went astray before Scott McTominay wrapped up the victory in stoppage-time. 


