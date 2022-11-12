Sara Tendulkar loves her dark coloured hair

“I have absolutely no idea why I coloured my hair dark again today. But I ended up loving it and made a reel [that gets weirder by the second] to show off my new haiiiirrrr.” The post received nearly three lakh ‘likes’ within the first few hours

Sara Tendulkar

India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Instagrammed a video for her 2.3 million followers on Friday and wrote: “I have absolutely no idea why I coloured my hair dark again today. But I ended up loving it and made a reel [that gets weirder by the second] to show off my new haiiiirrrr.” The post received nearly three lakh ‘likes’ within the first few hours.

