Sara Tendulkar loves her dark coloured hair

Updated on: 12 November,2022 08:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

“I have absolutely no idea why I coloured my hair dark again today. But I ended up loving it and made a reel [that gets weirder by the second] to show off my new haiiiirrrr.” The post received nearly three lakh ‘likes’ within the first few hours

Sara Tendulkar


India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Instagrammed a video for her 2.3 million followers on Friday and wrote: “I have absolutely no idea why I coloured my hair dark again today. But I ended up loving it and made a reel [that gets weirder by the second] to show off my new haiiiirrrr.” The post received nearly three lakh ‘likes’ within the first few hours.


