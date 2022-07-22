Breaking News
Sara Tendulkar shines in ‘orange’

Updated on: 22 July,2022 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Instagrammed this picture left for her 2.2 million followers on Thursday from her Thailand getaway along with emojis of a ball of yarn, crab, seafood, peach and an orange. In her earlier post from Koh Samui, Sara wrote:  “Could get used to the island life.”

