Sara Tendulkar shines in ‘orange’

India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Instagrammed this picture left for her 2.2 million followers on Thursday from her Thailand getaway along with emojis of a ball of yarn, crab, seafood, peach and an orange. In her earlier post from Koh Samui, Sara wrote: “Could get used to the island life”

Sara Tendulkar

India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Instagrammed this picture left for her 2.2 million followers on Thursday from her Thailand getaway along with emojis of a ball of yarn, crab, seafood, peach and an orange. In her earlier post from Koh Samui, Sara wrote: “Could get used to the island life.”

Also Read: Legends unite in viral pic: Sachin Tendulkar meets Sir Garry Sobers at Lord's