Sachin Tendulkar’s guard is victim of cyber fraud, files complaint with Bandra Police

The fraudster lured him on the pretext of a loan and transferred Rs 10,000 in his account, before duping him to the tune of Rs 8,200, the police said

The Bandra Police has registered an offence after a 32-year-old security guard working at former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s bungalow in Bandra West, became a victim of cyber fraud. The fraudster lured the victim on the pretext of a loan and transferred Rs 10,000 in his account, before duping him to the tune of Rs 8,200.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning when security guard Manish Manjrekar, a resident of Chembur, was on duty at the cricketer’s Bandra bungalow. Around 10 am in the morning, he received a call from an unknown number and the caller introduced himself as a representative of a nationalised bank. He asked Manjrekar whether he was in need of a loan and asked him to share his Aadhaar Card, PAN card, debit and credit card details on WhatsApp.

Soon, Rs 10,000 was credited in his account, and while he was checking the balance, he received a call from the same number, asking him for the One Time Password (OTP) received on his phone. As soon as he shared the OTP, a total of Rs 18,200 was taken out of his account, stated Manjrekar.

The next day, Manjrekar received a similar call where the caller promised a deposit of Rs 1.5 lakh, if he paid Rs 10,000 in advance. It was then that he realised that he had been cheated and approached the police. On Manjrekar’s complaint, the Bandra Police registered an offence of cheating and impersonation along with Information Technology (IT) Act Sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by impersonation using computer resources).

