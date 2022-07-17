Mumbai: 28-year-old held for sexually assaulting teenager last year in Mulund

Accused had attacked a boy in Mulund; cops trace him after he committed similar crime in Thane

Sunil Badarage. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

The Mulund Police has arrested a serial sodomiser, who went absconding after sexually assaulting a 14-year-old in Mulund last year. The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Sunil Badarage. According to the police, in July 2021, the mother of a teen approached the Mulund Police after her son had been sexually assaulted by an unknown man in a public bathroom.

During investigation, the police zeroed in on Badarage. When the Mulund Police reached his home, he was absconding. “Just a couple of months ago, we received information that a similar offence had been registered with the Shrinagar police station in Thane. We shared our details with the police and learnt that he was the same accused,” said API Santosh Kamble.

Earlier this month, the Shrinagar police arrested Badarage, and handed him over to the Mulund Police.