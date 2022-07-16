2 held after reciting Hanuman Chalisa at Lucknow shopping mall: Police

At least 15 others were detained for creating a ruckus while trying to enter the shopping mall

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Two people were arrested after they entered the Lulu Mall here on Saturday and started reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, police said.

At least 15 others were detained for creating a ruckus while trying to enter the shopping mall.

Confirming the development, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Gopal Krishna Choudhary said, "Two people entered the mall, sat on the floor and started saying religious prayers. They were arrested after being handed over to the police by the mall's security staff."

Shortly after the duo were held, members of a right-wing group tried to enter the mall. They too were detained by police and released with a warning not to create a ruckus.

This comes after police lodged an FIR under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295A (deliberate act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against a group of unidentified people who allegedly offered namaz at the mall recently.

Also Read: Two men in Udaipur receive 'beheading' threats; police step up security

A controversy broke out after a video purportedly showing a group of people offering namaz at the mall surfaced on social media.

A right-wing outfit had objected to people offering namaz inside the mall and sought permission from the authorities concerned to recite the Hanuman Chalisa there, which was declined.

The case was registered on a complaint from the representatives of the mall, who claimed that those seen in the video were not their staff members.

The mall authorities also put up notices across the property on Friday, declaring "no religious prayers will be permitted in the mall".

The mall was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 10. It has been opened by the Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group, led by Indian-origin billionaire Yussuf Ali M A.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.