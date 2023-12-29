Mangela’s winner helps Kopana beat ICL Youngstar

In another match of the same division, India Rush SC and Somaiya FC shared honours as they played out a 3-3 draw. Kalpesh Rane, Yunus Ansari and Samir Bayen were on target for India Rush, while Somaiya FC scored through Arjun Singh, Vaibhav Shetti and Mandar Palav

Kopana FC struck a goal at the death to snatch a narrow 1-0 win over Indian Cultural League (ICL) Youngstar in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra, on Thursday. Just as the match seemed to be heading for a goalless draw, striker Roshan Mangela scored the decisive winner for Kopana FC.

In another match of the same division, India Rush SC and Somaiya FC shared honours as they played out a 3-3 draw. Kalpesh Rane, Yunus Ansari and Samir Bayen were on target for India Rush, while Somaiya FC scored through Arjun Singh, Vaibhav Shetti and Mandar Palav.