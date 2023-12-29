Mangela’s winner helps Kopana beat ICL Youngstar

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 December,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

In another match of the same division, India Rush SC and Somaiya FC shared honours as they played out a 3-3 draw. Kalpesh Rane, Yunus Ansari and Samir Bayen were on target for India Rush, while Somaiya FC scored through Arjun Singh, Vaibhav Shetti and Mandar Palav

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Kopana FC struck a goal at the death to snatch a narrow 1-0 win over Indian Cultural League (ICL) Youngstar in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra, on Thursday. Just as the match seemed to be heading for a goalless draw, striker Roshan Mangela scored the decisive winner for Kopana FC. 


Also Read: Haaland likely to return in January


In another match of the same division, India Rush SC and Somaiya FC shared honours as they played out a 3-3 draw. Kalpesh Rane, Yunus Ansari and Samir Bayen were on target for India Rush, while Somaiya FC scored through Arjun Singh, Vaibhav Shetti and Mandar Palav.


