Erling Haaland. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Haaland likely to return in January x 00:00

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given an update on Erling Haaland’s possible return date saying that he hopes the striker will be back in the new year.

“Still he’s not with the team. He feels better, but he hasn’t made one training session with us. Hopefully, in January he can come back with us,” he told Amazon Prime.

