Haaland likely to return in January

Updated on: 29 December,2023 07:25 AM IST  |  London
IANS |

Top





Erling Haaland. Pic/AFP


Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given an update on Erling Haaland’s possible return date saying that he hopes the striker will be back in the new year.


Also Read: We have standards to keep: Guardiola


“Still he’s not with the team. He feels better, but he hasn’t made one training session with us. Hopefully, in January he can come back with us,” he told Amazon Prime.


pep guardiola manchester city football sports news Sports Update

