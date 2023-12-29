After Manchester City fought back to beat Everton 3-1, manager Pep says his team showed how special they are

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring the winner against Everton on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article We have standards to keep: Guardiola x 00:00

Manchester City came from behind to beat Everton 3-1 on their return from the Club World Cup on Wednesday, moving five points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s men, chasing an unprecedented fourth consecutive English top-flight title, were in trouble when trailing 1-0 at Goodison Park, courtesy of a first-half strike from former City player Jack Harrison.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foden equalises

But Phil Foden fizzed a shot past Jordan Pickford in the 53rd minute and Julian Alvarez put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot. Bernardo Silva capped a brilliant second-half performance for the champions, taking advantage of an error from Pickford in the closing minutes.

Also Read: IND W vs AUS W 1st ODI: Australia secures win by six wickets against India

Pep Guardiola

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s Noni Madueke scored a late winner from the penalty spot in a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace to lift spirits at Stamford Bridge after a miserable 2023, while Wolves hammered fast-sinking Brentford 4-1. City, who had won just one of their previous six league games, are now back in fourth spot with a game in hand over Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who have 42 points.

Reds two points ahead

Last season’s runners-up, Arsenal, are two points behind Liverpool. “I remind them [of their abilities] every day. We have standards to keep. That makes us have more responsibility so the standards cannot go down,” Guardiola told Amazon Prime.

He added: “They showed again how special they are. We know after six games with just one win the people were asking, which is normal because it is all about results, but we are close.”

City came into the match against Everton on a high after winning the Club World Cup last week in Saudi Arabia—their fifth trophy during an extraordinary 2023. But they have not had their own way in the Premier League in recent weeks. City forced Sean Dyche’s Everton onto the back foot early but could not make their domination of possession count and it was the battling home team who engineered a breakthrough when City failed to clear.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever