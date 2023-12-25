Chelsea defender Axel Disasi "frustrated" following 2-1 defeat to Wolves

On Christmas Eve, Chelsea suffered a 2-1 defeat even with all the possession, Chelsea could not get past Jose Sa throughout the 90 minutes. They had chances but failed to keep their composure to finish off the opportunities

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi (Pic: AFP)

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi was left frustrated following their 2-1 defeat at the Molineux Stadium but hailed Christopher Nkunku for scoring his first Premier League goal for the club.

On Christmas Eve, Chelsea suffered a 2-1 defeat even with all the possession, Chelsea could not get past Jose Sa throughout the 90 minutes. They had chances but failed to keep their composure to finish off the opportunities.

"We are very frustrated and angry after the game. We didn't win and we feel we deserved more when you see the game. We did good things and bad things. We have to address the mistakes, and when we can score, we have to score. We have to see where we can improve and keep going," Disasi said as quoted from the club's official website.

"When we see this statistic and our position in the table, it's not good. We have to be more killer in front of goal. We created many chances. But it's not just about scoring, it's also about conceding less and keeping clean sheets. Every training and every game we are growing and learning, we have a lot of new players, but it's not an excuse," Disasi added.

After going one goal down, Chelsea pushed hard for an equalizer, with Pochettino putting five forwards in front.

Wolves hit them and enjoyed a two-goal advantage. Chelsea found a consolation goal with Nkunku scoring to make the scoreline 2-1.

Disasi hailed his national compatriot and expects him to help Chelsea in future by adding a different dimension to their attack.

"Everyone knows the quality of Christo. He came back from a long injury, and I'm happy for him and the team he scored. He will help us for sure because he has a lot of quality," Disasi added.

Chelsea will face Crystal Palace on Thursday at the Stamford Bridge.

