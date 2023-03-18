Breaking News
Roberto Martinez includes Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro Qualifiers opener

Updated on: 18 March,2023 08:33 AM IST  |  Lisbon
AFP

The 38-year-old “is very important for the team,” the Spanish coach stressed during a press conference in which he unveiled his squad of 26

Cristiano Ronaldo. Pic/Getty Images


Cristiano Ronaldo was on Friday included in the first Portugal squad announced by new coach Roberto Martinez, for Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. 


The 38-year-old “is very important for the team,” the Spanish coach stressed during a press conference in which he unveiled his squad of 26. “I do not look at the age,” said Martinez. Portugal will face Liechtenstein on March 23 in Lisbon before travelling to Luxembourg on March 26.


