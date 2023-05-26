Inter’s ninth Italian Cup triumph moved them level with Roma. Only Juventus, with 14 titles, have lifted the trophy more often. “I’m so happy because we’ve been winning trophies with this great club the past two years,” Martinez, who also helped Inter win Serie A in 2021 and last year’s Italian Cup, told Mediaset

Inter Milan forward Laurato Martinez with the Coppa Italia

Listen to this article Martinez’s brace helps Inter clinch Italian Cup x 00:00

Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Champions League finalists Inter Milan came from behind to beat Fiorentina 2-1 and retain their Italian Cup title on Wednesday. Nicolas Gonzalez gave Fiorentina an early lead at the Stadio Olimpico, but Martinez drilled Inter level and then volleyed in the winner before half-time for Simone Inzaghi’s team.

Also Read: Erik ten Hag: Champions League is vital

ADVERTISEMENT

Inter’s ninth Italian Cup triumph moved them level with Roma. Only Juventus, with 14 titles, have lifted the trophy more often. “I’m so happy because we’ve been winning trophies with this great club the past two years,” Martinez, who also helped Inter win Serie A in 2021 and last year’s Italian Cup, told Mediaset.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever