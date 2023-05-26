Breaking News
Martinez’s brace helps Inter clinch Italian Cup

Updated on: 26 May,2023 08:27 AM IST  |  Rome
Inter’s ninth Italian Cup triumph moved them level with Roma. Only Juventus, with 14 titles, have lifted the trophy more often. “I’m so happy because we’ve been winning trophies with this great club the past two years,” Martinez, who also helped Inter win Serie A in 2021 and last year’s Italian Cup, told Mediaset

Inter Milan forward Laurato Martinez with the Coppa Italia

Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Champions League finalists Inter Milan came from behind to beat Fiorentina 2-1 and retain their Italian Cup title on Wednesday. Nicolas Gonzalez gave Fiorentina an early lead at the Stadio Olimpico, but Martinez drilled Inter level and then volleyed in the winner before half-time for Simone Inzaghi’s team. 


Also Read: Erik ten Hag: Champions League is vital


Inter’s ninth Italian Cup triumph moved them level with Roma. Only Juventus, with 14 titles, have lifted the trophy more often. “I’m so happy because we’ve been winning trophies with this great club the past two years,” Martinez, who also helped Inter win Serie A in 2021 and last year’s Italian Cup, told Mediaset.


