Matty cashes in!

The wall at Souq Waqif Art Centre in Doha, where there is no Messi picture among other World Cup stars. Pic/Ashwin Ferro

Most Poland players and fans would be terribly disappointed after their 1-3 defeat to France in the Round of 16 recently, but deep defender Matty Cash has picked up a happy souvenir for himself. The Aston Villa player approached France’s star striker Kylian Mbappe for his jersey after the match and the young forward readily parted with it. This is not Cash’s only souvenir from the tournament. Earlier, immediately after Poland’s 0-2 defeat to Argentina, Cash managed to get his hands on Lionel Messi’s jersey too through his Villa club mate and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Messi missing!

Everything in this Gulf nation has a football theme. From stickers on taxis, buses and metros to colourful signage on road dividers, lamp posts and even postage stamps. The Souq Waqif Art Centre, which is located in a busy shopping area, is another example of the colourful expression of football. The Centre, which is influenced by traditional Islamic and middle eastern art, and offers young artists a platform to learn and promote their work, is currently displaying some brilliantly sketched images of World Cup stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and others. However, Argentina super star Lionel Messi is not among the 18 images. One wonders if the artist deliberately left him out or it’s just a case of plain oversight.

