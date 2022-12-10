Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: 21-year-old steals from neighbour, buys Rs 1-lakh bike for boyfriend
Mumbai: BMC aims to desilt nullahs from March
Mumbai: Four-year-old dies of measles in Kurla
Mumbai: Expedite MUTP-3A works, CM Eknath Shinde tells Central Railway
Mumbai: ‘Air worse than Delhi’s; why weren’t we warned?’
Mehrauli murder case: Hang the monster, says Shraddha Walkar’s father

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Matty cashes in

Matty cashes in!

Updated on: 10 December,2022 09:08 AM IST  |  Doha
Agencies |

Top

Earlier, immediately after Poland’s 0-2 defeat to Argentina, Cash managed to get his hands on Lionel Messi’s jersey too through his Villa club mate and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Matty cashes in!

The wall at Souq Waqif Art Centre in Doha, where there is no Messi picture among other World Cup stars. Pic/Ashwin Ferro


Most Poland players and fans would be terribly disappointed after their 1-3 defeat to France in the Round of 16 recently, but deep defender Matty Cash has picked up a happy souvenir for himself. The Aston Villa player approached France’s star striker Kylian Mbappe for his jersey after the match and the young forward readily parted with it. This is not Cash’s only souvenir from the tournament. Earlier, immediately after Poland’s 0-2 defeat to Argentina, Cash managed to get his hands on Lionel Messi’s jersey too through his Villa club mate and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.


Also Read: A Walker in the park for Mbappe?



Messi missing!


Everything in this Gulf nation has a football theme. From stickers on taxis, buses and metros to colourful signage on road dividers, lamp posts and even postage stamps. The Souq Waqif Art Centre, which is located in a busy shopping area, is another example of the colourful expression of football. The Centre, which is influenced by traditional Islamic and middle eastern art, and offers young artists a platform to learn and promote their work, is currently displaying some brilliantly sketched images of World Cup stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and others. However, Argentina super star Lionel Messi is not among  the 18 images. One wonders if the artist deliberately left him out or it’s just a case of plain oversight.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo: We are too united to be broken by outside forces

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
FIFA World Cup 2022 fifa world cup in qatar poland france Kylian Mbappe argentina sports news football International Sports News Update

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK