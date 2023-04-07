Breaking News
Updated on: 07 April,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Paris
Mbappe angry as PSG use his video, pic for ad

Kylian Mbappe. Pic/AFP


Kylian Mbappe on Thursday complained about Paris Saint-Germain’s use of video and images of him for their season-ticket advertising campaign. 


PSG’s star striker said he would fight for “individual image rights” after an interview with him was used by the club in a video to promote ticket sales for next season.



