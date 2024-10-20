Mbappe scores as Madrid beat Celta Vigo 2-1

France striker Mbappe started and sent the Spanish champions ahead amid reports he is being investigated for an alleged rape during a visit to Sweden

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe (left) celebrates scoring against Celta Vigo on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior’s goals earned Real Madrid an entertaining 2-1 win at Celta Vigo on Saturday to pull them level with La Liga leaders Barcelona.

France striker Mbappe started and sent the Spanish champions ahead amid reports he is being investigated for an alleged rape during a visit to Sweden. The 25-year-old was criticised in his homeland for not appearing in his country’s recent Nations League matches before the Swedish media reports emerged following his trip during the international break, which Mbappe labelled “fake news”.

Williot Swedberg levelled for Celta, who might have snatched a draw, but Vinicius tucked home what proved Madrid’s winner after 66 minutes. Madrid, unbeaten in 42 La Liga matches, host Barcelona next weekend in the Clasico, after the Catalans welcome Sevilla on Sunday.

