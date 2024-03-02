Messi and Miami face Florida MLS derby test

Messi’s stoppage time equaliser in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at the Los Angeles Galaxy ensured that Miami remain unbeaten after opening their campaign with a 2-0 win at home to Real Salt Lake.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami face an early season derby test when they host Florida rivals Orlando City in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Saturday.

Messi’s stoppage time equaliser in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at the Los Angeles Galaxy ensured that Miami remain unbeaten after opening their campaign with a 2-0 win at home to Real Salt Lake.

