Lionel Messi back at training after PSG lifts suspension

Lionel MessiPSG’s Lionel Messi at the club’s training ground in Paris yesterday

Lionel Messi returned to training on Monday with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates after the club lifted his suspension.

The French team announced Messi’s return on its website, posting a picture of the former Barcelona player running with a ball at the club’s training ground.

PSG did not officially say whether Messi’s disciplinary punishment had been revoked, but a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the Argentina star resumed his training after the suspension was lifted.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to publicly discuss the matter.

The move suggests that the World Cup winner will be available for PSG’s next league game against Ajaccio on Saturday, barring an injury.

With four games left to play, PSG tops the league standings with a six-point lead over Lens.

PSG had not specified the length of the suspension, though French media reported it to be two weeks.

Messi missed practice last Monday while he was on a promotional trip to Saudi Arabia, and the French club announced his suspension a day later.

