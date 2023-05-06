“I want to apologise obviously to my teammates and to the club,” Messi said in a video posted on Instagram to his 458 million followers

Lionel Messi

Listen to this article Lionel Messi makes public apology to PSG for taking Saudi trip x 00:00

Lionel Messi on Friday apologised for going on an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia that led to Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain being suspended by his club Paris Saint-Germain.

“I want to apologise obviously to my teammates and to the club,” Messi said in a video posted on Instagram to his 458 million followers.

Also Read: PSG boost security after protests target Messi and Neymar

He was suspended by the Qatar-owned club after failing to turn up for training on Monday, a day after their 3-1 home defeat by Lorient in Ligue 1.

Instead, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner travelled to Saudi Arabia without PSG’s permission to fulfil commitments as part of a contract with the country’s tourist office. “I honestly thought we were going to have the day off after the match as had happened in the previous weeks,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever