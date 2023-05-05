Several hundred PSG supporters gathered outside club headquarters on Wednesday evening where they set off smoke flares and sang hostile chants about underperforming stars Messi, Neymar and Italian midfielder Marco Verratti

Neymar and Lionel Messi

Listen to this article PSG boost security after protests target Messi and Neymar x 00:00

Paris Saint-Germain have ordered extra security at the club’s training ground and at the homes of Lionel Messi and Neymar after protests by fans angry over recent results of the Ligue 1 leaders, sources close to the club told AFP on Thursday.

Several hundred PSG supporters gathered outside club headquarters on Wednesday evening where they set off smoke flares and sang hostile chants about underperforming stars Messi, Neymar and Italian midfielder Marco Verratti. Some of them, dressed in black, then travelled to Neymar’s home in a wealthy suburb west of Paris where they chanted “Neymar, get lost.”

Also Read: Mbappé and Messi combine as leader PSG wins 3-0 at Marseille

“Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the unacceptable and insulting actions of a small group of individuals. Whatever the differences of opinion, nothing justifies such behaviour,” a club statement said on Wednesday. Neymar, who has been plagued by injuries at PSG and is out until the end of the season, reacted on Instagram: “Don’t let people put you in their storm. Put them in your peace.” The club decided to boost security at its training ground and outside the homes of the players singled out during the protests, two sources told AFP.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever