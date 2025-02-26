Breaking News
Messi fined for grabbing assistant coach's neck

Messi fined for grabbing assistant coach’s neck

Updated on: 27 February,2025 06:32 AM IST  |  Miami
AFP |

Top

Messi had just set-up a stoppage time equaliser in the 2-2  draw.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Soccer after grabbing the neck of a New York City assistant coach at the end of Saturday’s game.


The Argentine World Cup winner was caught on camera in a confrontation with NYCFC assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy after the final whistle. Messi twice put his hands on the back of Ballouchy’s neck during the argument. 


MLS said in a statement that their disciplinary committee had ruled that he had violated the league’s “Hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent policy.”


Messi had just set-up a stoppage time equaliser in the 2-2  draw. Messi’s team-mate Luis Suarez also received a similar fine for putting his hands on the back of the neck of NYFC defender Birk Risa at half-time.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

