It’s all about Messi

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi celebrates a goal against Bolivia in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Lionel Messi struck a vintage hat-trick as world champions Argentina romped to a 6-0 win over Bolivia in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

Clinical finishes

The 37-year-old provided an emphatic reminder of his enduring quality with three clinical finishes, two assists and some of his trademark creativity throughout the game as Lionel Scaloni’s side dominated. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner opened the scoring in the 19th minute when Bolivian defender Marcelo Suarez was robbed by Lautaro Martinez, who sent Messi clear and he cleverly slotted into the bottom corner.

The home crowd at Buenos Aires’s Monumental Stadium were on their feet again in the 43rd minute when Julian Alvarez threaded a brilliant pass through to Messi, who unselfishly squared the ball to Martinez to finish. Three minutes later, Alvarez was on target himself when Bolivia were caught sleeping at a free-kick, Messi chipping the ball over the top and the Atletico Madrid forward slotted home.

After the break, Nicolas Otamendi had a header ruled out for offside but the home fans didn’t have long to wait for the fourth when Thiago Almada side-footed home after a superb pull-back from Nahuel Molina. A classic Messi goal made it 5-0 in the 84th — the Inter Miami forward dribbling centrally before switching from his left foot to his right and burying the ball into the bottom corner.

Fans in tears

Two minutes later and some fans were in tears after Messi cut in from the right, played a smart wall pass off substitute Nico Paz and again put the ball beyond the reach of goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra. Argentina are top of the 10-team table with 22 points from 10 games — three points clear of second-place Colombia, who crushed Chile 4-0 in Barranquilla.

Meanwhile, Brazil continued to ease any concerns about their qualification chances with a comfortable 4-0 win over Peru in Brasilia. A pair of penalties converted by Barcelona winger Raphinha put the record five-time World Cup winners on their way.

