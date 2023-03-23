'Messi mania' takes over Argentina!

Fans in Buenos Aires go berserk as World Cup-winning skipper returns to international colours for the first time since lifting trophy in December

Argentina’s Lionel Messi (left) and Emiliano Buendia train in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates will make a triumphant return in their homeland on Thursday when they play their first match since winning the World Cup in Qatar. More than 1.5 million (15 lakh) fans applied for 63,000 available tickets for the match against Central American minnows Panama at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires. Football-mad Argentines were out in even larger numbers following the Albiceleste’s dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over France in December.

Also Read: Lionel Messi to play for Argentina in March friendlies after Qatar win

Millions fill up streets

An estimated five million people thronged the streets of Buenos Aires a few days later for the trophy parade. Such was the multitude that the parade had to be abandoned long before it reached central Buenos Aires as it was already hours behind schedule. Messi had been widely expected to retire from international football after the final in Doha, in which he scored two goals and a shoot-out spot-kick, but the Paris Saint-Germain forward said he wanted to carry on a bit longer so he could wear the blue and white Argentina jersey as a world champion.

“He is in good shape, he wants to keep coming. When he tells me that he doesn’t feel good, we’ll see,” coach Lionel Scaloni said on Tuesday. “At the moment he is happy with the national team.”



Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni

The expectation was slightly soured earlier this month when two men fired shots at a closed supermarket belonging to the family of Messi’s wife, before leaving a menacing message aimed at the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. “Messi, we’re waiting for you. Javkin is a narco, he won’t take care of you,” said the handwritten message left on the ground, in reference to Pablo Javkin, the mayor of Messi’s hometown Rosario, around 320 kilometers north of Buenos Aires.

Messi, though, has taken it all in his stride, as his father pointed out. “I spoke to the kid and he told me: ‘relax’,” Jorge Messi told reporters. For the mayor of Rosario, it was more of a publicity stunt than a genuine threat. “What story goes more quickly viral in the world than an attack on Messi?” said Javkin.

Tickets sold out in a flash

A party atmosphere is expected in Buenos Aires for the team’s competitive homecoming. With 20,000 places in the 83,000-capacity stadium reserved for invitees, the remaining tickets were snapped up within two hours of going on sale.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever