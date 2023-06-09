Messi will join Inter Miami after PSG exit

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 June,2023 08:22 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AFP |

Top

The Argentine forward, 35, has spent the last two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, playing his final game for the club on Saturday, after moving from Barcelona in 2021, where he spent the majority of his career

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi on Wednesday said he will sign for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, choosing the United States as his next destination over a Barcelona reunion or blockbuster deal to play in Saudi Arabia.
 
The Argentine forward, 35, has spent the last two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, playing his final game for the club on Saturday, after moving from Barcelona in 2021, where he spent the majority of his career. 


MLS and Inter Miami confirmed the news on social media, although the American league noted “work remains to finalise a formal agreement.” “I’ve taken the decision that I am going to Miami, I don’t have [the deal] 100 per cent sealed or maybe there’s something left to do, but we decided to continue our path there,” Messi told Spanish newspapers Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo.


“After winning the World Cup and not being able to go to Barca, it’s time to go to MLS to live football in a different way and enjoy my day to day life more.” 


lionel messi Paris St Germain saudi arabia football sports news Sports Update

