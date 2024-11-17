Mexico Coach Aguirre hit on head by Beer Can

At the end of the game that Mexico lost 0-2 on Friday, Aguirre was struck by an object, apparently a beer can that cut him and caused his head to bleed

Mexico's coach, Javier Aguirre, is helped by an assistant after being injured in the head when he was hit by an object thrown from the bleachers at the end of the National League of Concacaf quarterfinal first leg match between Honduras and Mexico at the Francisco Morazan stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Pic/AFP

Mexican national team coach Javier Aguirre sustained a head injury after being hit by an object at the end of a Nations League quarter-final match against Honduras.

At the end of the game that Mexico lost 0-2 on Friday, Aguirre was struck by an object, apparently a beer can that cut him and caused his head to bleed.

