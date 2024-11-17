Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Mexico Coach Aguirre hit on head by Beer Can

Mexico Coach Aguirre hit on head by Beer Can

Updated on: 17 November,2024 08:41 AM IST  |  San Pedro Sula (Honduras)
AP , PTI |

At the end of the game that Mexico lost 0-2 on Friday, Aguirre was struck by an object, apparently a beer can that cut him and caused his head to bleed

Mexico Coach Aguirre hit on head by Beer Can

Mexico's coach, Javier Aguirre, is helped by an assistant after being injured in the head when he was hit by an object thrown from the bleachers at the end of the National League of Concacaf quarterfinal first leg match between Honduras and Mexico at the Francisco Morazan stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Pic/AFP

Mexico Coach Aguirre hit on head by Beer Can
Mexican national team coach Javier Aguirre sustained a head injury after being hit by an object at the end of a Nations League quarter-final match against Honduras.


At the end of the game that Mexico lost 0-2 on Friday, Aguirre was struck by an object, apparently a beer can that cut him and caused his head to bleed.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


