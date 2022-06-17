Breaking News
8 per cent of Covid-19 patients reported mental illnesses: Study
Mumbai: Colleges goof up, HSC students in trouble after they opt for 'unauthorised' subject
Maharashtra: SSC board results to be announced at 1pm today
Mumbai reports 2,366 new Covid-19 cases, highest single day figures since Jan
Mumbai’s water stock enough to last another month
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Michaela Ireland cant wait to be England football star Patrick Bamfords wife

Michaela Ireland can’t wait to be England football star Patrick Bamford's wife

Updated on: 17 June,2022 08:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

She also Instagrammed a picture of an engagement card and a baseball cap with the message, ‘Mrs Bamford-to-be’

Michaela Ireland can’t wait to be England football star Patrick Bamford's wife

Football star Patrick Bamford proposes to girlfriend Michaela Ireland


England and Leeds football star Patrick Bamford surprised his lady love Michaela Ireland when he went down on one knee to propose to her at their home. 

Bamford asked Michaela to marry him in presence of their baby born in February. Michaela was surprised, but was later touched as she said yes. She Instagrammed a video of the couple’s baby playing with her engagement ring. She also Instagrammed a picture of an engagement card and a baseball cap with the message, ‘Mrs Bamford-to-be.’




Also Read: Kylian Mbappe was confused, claims Real Madrid president Florentino Perez


She also Instagrammed the picture below and captioned it: “Always & forever @patrick_bamford.”

football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK