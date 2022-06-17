Michaela Ireland can’t wait to be England football star Patrick Bamford's wife

She also Instagrammed a picture of an engagement card and a baseball cap with the message, ‘Mrs Bamford-to-be’

Football star Patrick Bamford proposes to girlfriend Michaela Ireland

England and Leeds football star Patrick Bamford surprised his lady love Michaela Ireland when he went down on one knee to propose to her at their home.

Bamford asked Michaela to marry him in presence of their baby born in February. Michaela was surprised, but was later touched as she said yes. She Instagrammed a video of the couple’s baby playing with her engagement ring. She also Instagrammed a picture of an engagement card and a baseball cap with the message, ‘Mrs Bamford-to-be.’

She also Instagrammed the picture below and captioned it: “Always & forever @patrick_bamford.”