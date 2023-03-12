Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Mo Salah misses penalty as Bournemouth shock Liverpool

Mo Salah misses penalty as Bournemouth shock Liverpool

Updated on: 12 March,2023 09:35 AM IST  |  Bournemouth
AFP |

Top

But Liverpool’s hopes of using that remarkable result as a springboard to push for a top four finish in the Premier League were given a brutal reality check on the south coast

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah after missing a penalty against Bournemouth on Saturday. Pic/AFP


Mohamed Salah missed a penalty as Liverpool came back down to earth with a bump in their shock 1-0 defeat at struggling Bournemouth on Saturday. 


Jurgen Klopp’s side travelled to Dean Court in high spirits after their historic 7-0 thrashing of arch rivals Manchester United last weekend. 



But Liverpool’s hopes of using that remarkable result as a springboard to push for a top four finish in the Premier League were given a brutal reality check on the south coast.


Philip Billing punished woeful Liverpool defending to put the struggling hosts ahead early on and Salah blew the chance to equalise when he fired wide from a second half spot-kick. Salah became Liverpool’s record scorer in the Premier League era when he netted twice against United. 

Also Read: Liverpool fans get refund for UCL final fiasco

But the Egypt star’s failure to add to his total of 130 condemned Liverpool to a first defeat in their last six league games. Fifth-placed Liverpool appeared to use up all their goals in the United demolition and their toothless display left them three points behind Tottenham ahead of the north Londoners’ game against Nottingham Forest later on Saturday. 

