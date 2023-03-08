Liverpool fans get refund for UCL final fiasco

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 March,2023 10:12 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Heavily criticised in an independent report published last month for organisational failures which “almost led to disaster,” European football’s governing body said its refund scheme would cover the entire Liverpool allocation of nearly 20,000, as well as supporters of Real and other spectators affected by the trouble outside the stadium

Liverpool fans stand outside unable to get in in time leading to the match being delayed prior to the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris. Pic/AFP


UEFA said on Tuesday it will reimburse all Liverpool supporters who attended last year’s chaos-hit Champions League final between the English club and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Paris. 


Also read: How will Liverpool and Man United respond to 7-0 rout?



Heavily criticised in an independent report published last month for organisational failures which “almost led to disaster,” European football’s governing body said its refund scheme would cover the entire Liverpool allocation of nearly 20,000, as well as supporters of Real and other spectators affected by the trouble outside the stadium. “Refunds will be available to all fans,” UEFA said. 


