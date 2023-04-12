Breaking News
Mohun Bagan to name gate after Chuni Goswami

12 April,2023
Debasish Datta

India’s oldest and most iconic football club, Mohun Bagan’s main gate is set to be named after legendary footballer Chuni Goswami, who passed away in 2020. The gate will be inaugurated on April 15 at 10:30 am by Indian cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar. 


Goswami captained both India and Mohun Bagan. He scored nine goals in 30 international appearances. His major achievements with Mohun Bagan were winning the Calcutta football league six times, the IFA Shield and Durand Cup four times as skipper. He also played first-class cricket for Bengal.



Goswami’s wife Basanti will be present for the momentous occasion. April 15 also happens to be a special date as it is the first day of Noboborsho, the Bengali New Year. Surprisingly, it will be Gavaskar’s first visit to the prestigious club despite it being very close to Eden Gardens, one of India’s premier cricket grounds.


