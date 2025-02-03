More misery in Manchester

United succumb to 0-2 loss at home against Crystal Palace, who leapfrog to 12th place in Premiership table

Manchester United players trudge off the field after their loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

United’s season from hell continued as Crystal Palace became the latest team to sweep aside the Red Devils (2-0) in their own backyard.

Their latest tormentor-in-chief was striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who atoned for his first-half miss by scoring a brace in the next half.

He displayed the instincts of a classic poacher to put the visitors in front after Maxence Lacroix’s header hit the cross-bar with Mateta on hand to steer it home.

His second goal came after Manchester United tried to step on the gas, only for them to be torched on the counter-attack by wing-back Daniel Munoz, who drove into the box and squared it on a plate for the Palace striker.

Between the two goals, there was a moment of concern as United defender Lisandro Martinez had to be stretchered off due to what appeared to be a nasty knee injury.

The first-half was less thrilling as both teams went into the break on level terms, despite United boasting 68 per cent of the possession. However, there wasn’t a dearth of chances for both sides either.

The Red Devils had began the first half positively. Kobbie Mainoo, playing as the False 9, had the first sniff of a goal-scoring opportunity in the fourth minute, after a cut-back from Amad Diallo. But his effort was thwarted by a combined block from Will Hughes and Chris Richards.

Two minutes later, Mainoo hit the post via a deflection, but that was the last of United’s serious goal threat.

After the 10-minute mark, Palace began to grow into the game. The visitors’ first chance came via Munoz, whose header flew just over the bar after a cross from fellow wing-back Tyrick Mitchell. But the best chance of the first-half fell to Mateta, who was sent through on goal in the 38th minute by a defence-splitting pass from Jefferson Lerma. However, he scuffed his shot wide of the post, in the face of an onrushing Onana.

