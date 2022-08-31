MSSA: Aaron strikes twice as St Mary’s ICSE rally to beat Jamnabai

The Juhu lads began in rousing fashion and gained the ascendancy with an early goal. Jamnabai’s Stavya Monish Bhasin rocked the St Mary’s citadel, scoring the opening goal of the match in the sixth minute
St Mary’s ICSE striker Aaron Corderio controls the ball during the inter-school match against Jamnabai Narsee at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, yesterday. Pic/Shadab Khan
Talented striker Aaron Corderio scored two brilliant goals in as many minutes as former champions St Mary’s ICSE (Mazgaon) recorded a fighting 2-1 win over Jamnabai Narsee ‘A’ (Juhu) in a boys’ U-16 Division-I quarter-final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi HS ground, Borivli, on Tuesday.
The Juhu lads began in rousing fashion and gained the ascendancy with an early goal. Jamnabai’s Stavya Monish Bhasin rocked the St Mary’s citadel, scoring the opening goal of the match in the sixth minute. St Mary’s however, played with solid determination and staged a strong comeback with Aaron showing his class. Aaron’s first goal, in the 10th minute of the second half, was the result of a fierce long shot. In the very next minute, he then beat the off-side trap, raced towards the Jamnabai goal and lobbed the ball into the net to make it 2-1.
Also Read: EPL news: AFC Bournemouth sack their manager Scott Parker
In another match, St Joseph’s (Wadala) defeated St Xavier’s HS (Goregaon) 5-1. Consistent goal-scorer Nathan Barretto scored a brace, while Raj Anavkar, Tanmay Sawant and Khan Bilal added one each to the tally. Khorajiya Shoban scored the lone goal for St Xavier’s.
Meanwhile, St Peter’s (Mazgaon) emerged 1-0 winners over Bombay Scottish (Powai) with Abdul Marne scoring the only goal of the match in a boys’ U-16 Ahmed Sailor knockout match. Ryan International ICSE School (Malad) beat BKM School (Girgaon) 2-0 with Shantanu Pathak and Keanan Bhobe scoring a goal each for Ryan International.
Earlier, in an evenly contested match, Nahar International School (Chandivali) overcame Rustomjee International School (Dahisar) 5-4 via tie-breaker after both teams failed to score a goal in regulation time.
The Chandivali school converted all five spot kicks, through Kartik Manikandan, Arav Choudhary, Jeet Mukherjea, Vivaan D’Souza, and Devanshu Sindhu, while Rustomjee managed to convert only four, through Malhar Manjrekar, Pranav Nayak, Mohit Madnani, and Tanishq Jadhav.